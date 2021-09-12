Zacks: Analysts Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce sales of $833.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $825.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $841.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $715.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.04. The stock had a trading volume of 567,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

