$8.23 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post $8.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.60 billion and the lowest is $7.85 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $6.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.76 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.59. 1,913,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,080. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.