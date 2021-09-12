Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.24-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of TNL traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,904. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

