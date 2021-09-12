2,681 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

SUSA stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 94,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,044. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.58. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $102.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.