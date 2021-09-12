Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,133 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.86. 2,435,416 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

