SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lifted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,472. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

