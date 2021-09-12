$1.08 EPS Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

