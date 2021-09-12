Intersect Capital LLC Sells 881 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 76.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 64.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.97. 5,163,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,405,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average is $117.68.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

