$43.09 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce sales of $43.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.09 million and the lowest is $42.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $169.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.21 million to $170.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $175.03 million, with estimates ranging from $173.83 million to $176.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCPC. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of TCPC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 125,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,902. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 83.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.