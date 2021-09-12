Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $106,465.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $106,465.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00073496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00131083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00185325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.45 or 0.07321733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,939.69 or 0.99974053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.62 or 0.00963235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

