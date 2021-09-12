Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 68.3% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 129,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 25.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 171,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 146.0% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 119,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 296,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,487. The stock has a market cap of $857.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.20. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

