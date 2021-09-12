Everipedia Achieves Market Cap of $161.92 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $161.92 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00073496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00131083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00185325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.45 or 0.07321733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,939.69 or 0.99974053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.62 or 0.00963235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,406,304 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

