Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $115,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of ASG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. 132,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,952. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.