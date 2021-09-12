Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $323.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report sales of $323.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.16 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $269.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

NYSE:B traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 223,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,063. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 8,673.6% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 535,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,398,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,338,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

