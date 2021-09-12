BCK Partners Inc. Acquires 451 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BCK Partners Inc. raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 1.0% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Corning by 234.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,322. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

