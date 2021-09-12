Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,496. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $679.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLP. Barclays lowered Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 16,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.90 per share, for a total transaction of $436,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,687. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

