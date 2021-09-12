Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$57.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.48 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

INTA traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 92,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,574. Intapp has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $40.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.41.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

