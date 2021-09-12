PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,283 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $255,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $155.46 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.