Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

NYSE NKE opened at $163.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.22. The company has a market capitalization of $258.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

