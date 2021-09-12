Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of DRM traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.12. The company had a trading volume of 46,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,217. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.74. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

