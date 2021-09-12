Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $103.57 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.