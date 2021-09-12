SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,986,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average of $167.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

