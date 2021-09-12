Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Cut by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 185.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

