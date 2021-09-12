Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BIR stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.06. The company had a trading volume of 921,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,696. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$6.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73.

BIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

