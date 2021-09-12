12,689 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 200,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

