Advisor OS LLC Buys 4,217 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.69. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $94.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.