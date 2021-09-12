Globe Life Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Globe Life Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 100.0% of Globe Life Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Globe Life Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $281,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

