Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,028.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 73.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 115.4% during the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

LNT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.60.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

