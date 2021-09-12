Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 80,328 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 44,136.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,328 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,532. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

