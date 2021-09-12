Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE BEPC traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 197,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.