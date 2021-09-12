Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,004,245 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 41.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,448,034 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,004,245 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners makes up approximately 1.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $110,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,505,000 after purchasing an additional 644,022 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 389,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,739 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.19. 257,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.