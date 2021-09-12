Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for 1.6% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 67,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $28.62. 2,438,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,875. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

