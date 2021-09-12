Dynamite Hits Market Cap of $194,961.82 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $194,961.82 and $134,726.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.34 or 0.00799838 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001567 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.35 or 0.01191797 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 783,731 coins and its circulating supply is 382,837 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYNMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.