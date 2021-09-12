Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post $500.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.10 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $437.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. The company had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 3,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.07. 101,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,493. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.58.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

