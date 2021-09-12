Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.49. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 427.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.26. 7,383,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

