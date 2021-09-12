Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,110. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

