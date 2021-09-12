Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.89 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.89 and its 200-day moving average is $209.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

