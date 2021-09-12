Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.89 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,134,456.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

