VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $141.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.36.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

