Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.8% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 11,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,465.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3,327.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

