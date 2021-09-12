Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after purchasing an additional 463,974 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,887,000 after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Assurant by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 45.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after buying an additional 339,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ opened at $167.93 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.11 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.