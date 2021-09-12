State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 850,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 30,612 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $187,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $207.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

