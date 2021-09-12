Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives €103.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.71 ($122.02).

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

EPA:DG traded down €2.07 ($2.44) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €87.93 ($103.45). 1,293,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €90.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.02. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

