adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

ADDYY has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDYY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,472. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas has a 12 month low of $147.88 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.72.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

