Analysts Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) PT at $87.58

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The Trade Desk stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,503. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 136.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in The Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

