BitcoinHD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.29 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $13.40 million and $2.29 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00004788 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00073307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00131075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00186185 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.05 or 0.07316821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,874.89 or 0.99689108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.82 or 0.00949228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003033 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

