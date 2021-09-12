Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 736 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WU traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $21.09. 5,657,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,010. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

