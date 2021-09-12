Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,800,000 after purchasing an additional 322,871 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41.

