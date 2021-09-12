Falcon Wealth Planning Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,877,000. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $141,942,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,197,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $377,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.16 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30.

