Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 7,217 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hess Midstream worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

HESM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

HESM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 148,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 154.20%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.